U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka Honors Galley Supervisor for Exemplary Service

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 16, 2026) – Mr. Katsuo Konno, a master labor contract employee and galley supervisor at U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka, stands with staff following a recognition ceremony at the hospital. Konno was honored for his leadership and dedication to galley operations, supporting both patient care and operational readiness. U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka ensures warfighter readiness and delivers high-quality health care to forward-deployed forces and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Taylor/USNMRTC Yokosuka Public Affairs)