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    U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka Honors Galley Supervisor for Exemplary Service [Image 3 of 3]

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    U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka Honors Galley Supervisor for Exemplary Service

    JAPAN

    03.15.2026

    Photo by Daniel Taylor 

    U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 16, 2026) – Mr. Katsuo Konno, a master labor contract employee and galley supervisor at U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka, stands with staff following a recognition ceremony at the hospital. Konno was honored for his leadership and dedication to galley operations, supporting both patient care and operational readiness. U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka ensures warfighter readiness and delivers high-quality health care to forward-deployed forces and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Taylor/USNMRTC Yokosuka Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2026
    Date Posted: 03.23.2026 02:02
    Photo ID: 9578578
    VIRIN: 260316-N-WC492-1005
    Resolution: 1920x1227
    Size: 1.01 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka Honors Galley Supervisor for Exemplary Service [Image 3 of 3], by Daniel Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka Honors Galley Supervisor for Exemplary Service
    U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka Honors Galley Supervisor for Exemplary Service
    U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka Honors Galley Supervisor for Exemplary Service

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