U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka Honors Galley Supervisor for Exemplary Service

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YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 16, 2026) – Mr. Katsuo Konno, a master labor contract employee and galley supervisor at U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka, is recognized as Mr. Tomokazu Watanabe, a galley administrative specialist, reads remarks highlighting his contributions during a ceremony at the hospital. Konno was honored for his leadership, dedication and support to galley operations, which directly contribute to patient care and medical readiness. U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka ensures warfighter readiness and delivers high-quality health care to forward-deployed forces and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Taylor/USNMRTC Yokosuka Public Affairs)