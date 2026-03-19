U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka Honors Galley Supervisor for Exemplary Service

Photo By Daniel Taylor | YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 16, 2026) – Mr. Katsuo Konno, a master labor contract employee and galley supervisor at U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka, is recognized as Mr. Tomokazu Watanabe, a galley administrative specialist, reads remarks highlighting his contributions during a ceremony at the hospital. Konno was honored for his leadership, dedication and support to galley operations, which directly contribute to patient care and medical readiness. U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka ensures warfighter readiness and delivers high-quality health care to forward-deployed forces and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Taylor/USNMRTC Yokosuka Public Affairs)&#xA; see less | View Image Page

YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 16, 2026) – Leadership from U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka recognized Mr. Katsuo Konno, a master labor contract employee and galley supervisor, for his leadership and sustained contributions during an informal ceremony, March 16.

During the ceremony, Tomokazu Watanabe, a galley administrative specialist, read remarks recognizing Konno’s impact on daily operations and team development.

“Mr. Konno is consistently praised by active-duty personnel, colleagues and subordinates for his positive attitude and for setting the standard in the workplace,” Watanabe said. “He is a constant presence in the kitchen, always ready to step in and provide hands-on training to his team. His attention to detail and follow-through keep the galley running smoothly.”

Capt. Donavon YapShing, deputy director of U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka, presented Konno with his personal coin and acknowledged the performance of the galley team.

“This team’s ‘can-do’ attitude is remarkable, and Mr. Konno embodies that spirit,” YapShing said. “During last year’s tsunami alert, while the installation was on lockdown, our galley team—made up of dedicated MLC employees and Navy culinary specialists—ensured every patient and staff member sheltering here was fed and cared for. That kind of performance under pressure speaks directly to our readiness.”

YapShing said the galley staff plays an essential role in supporting the hospital’s mission.

“The work they do supports Navy Medicine and the Defense Health Agency by sustaining our staff and aiding in patient recovery,” he said. “Their efforts help ensure we’re ready to provide safe, high-quality care when it matters most.”