U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka Honors Galley Supervisor for Exemplary Service

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 16, 2026) – Mr. Katsuo Konno, a master labor contract employee and galley supervisor at U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka, receives a personal coin from Capt. Donavon YapShing, the hospital’s deputy director, during a recognition ceremony at the hospital. Konno was honored for his exemplary service, leadership and commitment to supporting hospital operations and patient care. U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka ensures warfighter readiness and delivers high-quality health care to forward-deployed forces and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Taylor/USNMRTC Yokosuka Public Affairs)