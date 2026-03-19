Rush Park: Turning Dirt into Readiness during Freedom Shield 26

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U.S. Air Force Airmen board a bus after Freedom Shield 26 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 20, 2026. Ensuring the installation can rapidly receive and sustain additional forces through Rush Park strengthens the Korean Peninsula’s ability to respond quickly if operational needs arise. Osan plays a vital role in maintaining regional stability and supporting the U.S.-ROK Alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams)