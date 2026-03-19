Rush Park: Turning Dirt into Readiness during Freedom Shield 26

OSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea – To many, Rush Park may appear to be an unassuming collection of connexes surrounded by open dirt, but to Osan Air Base, Rush Park is much more. Rush Park serves as a critical capability that strengthens the base’s ability to receive and support follow-on forces during contingency operations.



Designed as a flexible staging and support area, Rush Park allows Osan to quickly accommodate additional service members when operational demands increase, such as for this year’s iteration of the combined defensive exercise, Freedom Shield 26.



“Rush Park gives us the flexibility to rapidly receive follow-on forces and keep them ready,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Tae Kyung Lee, Rush Park camp mayor. “From tents to communications and basic services, everything here is designed to help Airmen transition quickly from arrival to mission execution.”



During contingency operations, installations across the Indo-Pacific must be prepared to quickly increase operations and support incoming units tasked with reinforcing the mission. Follow-on forces may arrive to support a wide range of mission-sets including logistics, maintenance and communications. Ensuring these personnel have the infrastructure and resources necessary to transition quickly into mission execution is essential to sustaining operations, particularly as the Air Force continues to implement Agile Combat Employment, emphasizing speed, flexibility and distribution operations.



Rush Park helps meet that demand by being equipped with tents and expeditionary support infrastructure designed to accommodate incoming forces. The area also includes quality of life amenities, such as an indoor gym, helping service members maintain readiness while operating in a contingency environment.



Rush Park also supports large-scale exercises such as Freedom Shield, where the base practices receiving and integrating additional forces in support of combined U.S.-Republic of Korea operations. These exercises allow Osan to test ACE capabilities to expand operations, coordinate resources and ensure personnel can quickly support rapidly changing mission requirements.



“Rush Park is a key part of how Osan prepares for surge operations,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Jeff Elliott, 51st Mission Support Group commander. “It allows us to quickly receive and support additional personnel while ensuring they have the resources they need to integrate into the mission and maintain readiness.”



Osan plays a vital role in maintaining regional stability and supporting the U.S.-ROK alliance. Ensuring the installation can rapidly receive and sustain additional forces strengthens the Korean Peninsula’s ability to respond quickly if operational needs arise.



“Rush Park is an important part of how we maintain our readiness posture and ensure we can scale operations when required,” said Elliott. “By creating spaces that can support an influx of personnel, we strengthen Osan’s ability to remain ready to operate alongside our ROK partners and Fight Tonight.”



As Osan continues to enhance its readiness posture, areas like Rush Park remain an essential part of the installation’s ability to receive follow-on forces, support large-scale exercises and sustain operations in support of regional stability.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.13.2026 Date Posted: 03.23.2026 00:23 Story ID: 561080 Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR Web Views: 23 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rush Park: Turning Dirt into Readiness during Freedom Shield 26, by SSgt Sarah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.