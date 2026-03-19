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    Rush Park: Turning Dirt into Readiness during Freedom Shield 26 [Image 2 of 3]

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    Rush Park: Turning Dirt into Readiness during Freedom Shield 26

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    03.19.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Clarence Baton, 3rd Audiovisual Squadron command support staff, processes redeployments during Freedom Shield 26 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 20, 2026. Rush Park helps meet the demands of increased follow-on forces by being equipped with tents and expeditionary support infrastructure. FS26 presents augmentees with realistic scenarios to strengthen defense capabilities.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2026
    Date Posted: 03.23.2026 00:23
    Photo ID: 9578495
    VIRIN: 260320-F-MU509-2001
    Resolution: 5283x3774
    Size: 2.41 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

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    This work, Rush Park: Turning Dirt into Readiness during Freedom Shield 26 [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Sarah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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