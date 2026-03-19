Rush Park: Turning Dirt into Readiness during Freedom Shield 26

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Clarence Baton, 3rd Audiovisual Squadron command support staff, processes redeployments during Freedom Shield 26 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 20, 2026. Rush Park helps meet the demands of increased follow-on forces by being equipped with tents and expeditionary support infrastructure. FS26 presents augmentees with realistic scenarios to strengthen defense capabilities.