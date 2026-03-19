Rush Park: Turning Dirt into Readiness during Freedom Shield 26

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U.S. Air Force personnel in-process augmentees during Freedom Shield 26 at Rush Park on Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 10, 2026. Rush Park allows Osan to quickly accommodate additional service members when demands increase for contingency operations. FS26 presents augmentees with realistic scenarios to strengthen defense capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams)