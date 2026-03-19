U.S. Air Force personnel in-process augmentees during Freedom Shield 26 at Rush Park on Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 10, 2026. Rush Park allows Osan to quickly accommodate additional service members when demands increase for contingency operations. FS26 presents augmentees with realistic scenarios to strengthen defense capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2026 00:23
|Photo ID:
|9578494
|VIRIN:
|260310-F-MU509-1002
|Resolution:
|4332x3094
|Size:
|1.94 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Rush Park: Turning Dirt into Readiness during Freedom Shield 26 [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Sarah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Rush Park: Turning Dirt into Readiness during Freedom Shield 26
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