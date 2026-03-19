Luke Air Force Base Honor Guard Performs at Luke Days 2026

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U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Timothy Boccia, left, Luke Air Force Base honor guardsman, Senior Airman Roman Bradford, center, Luke AFB honor guardsman, and Senior Airman Paul Snead, right, Luke AFB honor guardsman, conduct a ceremonial performance during the Luke Days 2026 airshow, March 22, 2026 at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The ceremony showcases the precision, discipline, and professionalism of the Honor Guard as they render military honors in support of official events. Community engagement helps foster greater awareness of the mission and responsibilities of the joint force. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hreshchyshyn)