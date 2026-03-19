Luke Air Force Base Honor Guard Performs at Luke Days 2026

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U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Paul Snead, Luke Air Force Base honor guardsman, participates in a ceremonial performance during the Luke Days 2026 airshow, March 22, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The performance highlighted the unit’s commitment to excellence through precise movements and coordinated execution. Events like Luke Days provide an opportunity for the public to better understand the role of the Honor Guard and its contribution to military tradition. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hreshchyshyn)