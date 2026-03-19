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    Luke Air Force Base Honor Guard Performs at Luke Days 2026 [Image 2 of 3]

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    Luke Air Force Base Honor Guard Performs at Luke Days 2026

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hreshchyshyn 

    56th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Aaron Jones, left, Luke Air Force Base honor guardsman, and Airman 1st Class Joseph Longhurst, right, Luke AFB honor guardsman, unfold the American flag during a ceremonial performance at the Luke Days 2026 airshow, March 22, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The ceremony emphasized precision and coordination as the Airmen executed their duties with professionalism and respect. Events like Luke Days provide an opportunity for the public to witness military traditions and gain a deeper understanding of the Honor Guard’s role. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hreshchyshyn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2026
    Date Posted: 03.22.2026 19:50
    Photo ID: 9578387
    VIRIN: 260322-Z-QF099-1468
    Resolution: 5363x3568
    Size: 1.96 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Luke Air Force Base Honor Guard Performs at Luke Days 2026 [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Jacob Hreshchyshyn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Luke Air Force Base Honor Guard Performs at Luke Days 2026
    Luke Air Force Base Honor Guard Performs at Luke Days 2026
    Luke Air Force Base Honor Guard Performs at Luke Days 2026

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    air power
    Luke Days
    Air Force
    air show
    heritage

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