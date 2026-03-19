Luke Air Force Base Honor Guard Performs at Luke Days 2026

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U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Aaron Jones, left, Luke Air Force Base honor guardsman, and Airman 1st Class Joseph Longhurst, right, Luke AFB honor guardsman, unfold the American flag during a ceremonial performance at the Luke Days 2026 airshow, March 22, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The ceremony emphasized precision and coordination as the Airmen executed their duties with professionalism and respect. Events like Luke Days provide an opportunity for the public to witness military traditions and gain a deeper understanding of the Honor Guard’s role. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hreshchyshyn)