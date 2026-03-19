Oregon National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026

Oregon Army National Guard Spc. Fernando Hernandez navigates a high tower structure during the Obstacle Course event on March 20. This is part of the 2026 Oregon National Guard Best Warrior Competition held at Camp Rilea Armed Forces Training Center near Warrenton, Oregon, from March 19-21, 2026. The full range of events tested the warriors' physical fitness, land navigation skills, marksmanship, and their ability to handle other battlefield scenarios. These included a physical fitness test, review boards, rifle qualification, a 3-gun competition, an obstacle course, and a 12-mile ruck march. (Oregon National Guard photo by John Hughel)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2026 18:10
|Photo ID:
|9578333
|VIRIN:
|260320-Z-CH590-2159
|Resolution:
|4128x6192
|Size:
|8.79 MB
|Location:
|WARRENTON, OREGON, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
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