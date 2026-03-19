Oregon Army National Guard Spc. Eric Hamilton fires his weapon downrange as part of the 240B/320 Weapons firing range event during the Oregon National Guard’s 2026 Best Warrior Competition, held at the Camp Rilea Armed Forces Training Center near Warrenton, Oregon, on March 20. A total of 22 competitors began the three-day event, which took place from March 19-21, 2026, and included various challenges. The competitors' physical fitness, land navigation skills, marksmanship, and ability to handle other battlefield scenarios were tested. These challenges included a physical fitness test, review boards, rifle qualification, a 3-gun competition, an obstacle course, and a 12-mile ruck march. (Oregon National Guard photo by John Hughel)
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2026 18:10
|Photo ID:
|9578330
|VIRIN:
|260320-Z-CH590-5604
|Resolution:
|5964x3976
|Size:
|6.07 MB
|Location:
|WARRENTON, OREGON, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Oregon National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 [Image 76 of 76], by John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.