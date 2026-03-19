Oregon National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026

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Soldiers and Airmen in the 2026 Oregon National Guard Best Warrior Competition pause for a lunch break between events at the Camp Rilea Armed Forces Training Center near Warrenton, Oregon, on March 20. A total of 22 contenders began the three-day event, held from March 19-21, 2026, competing across the full range of events. The warriors' physical fitness, land navigation skills, marksmanship, and their ability to handle other battlefield scenarios were tested. These included a physical fitness test, review boards, rifle qualification, a 3-gun competition, an obstacle course, and a 12-mile ruck march. (Oregon National Guard photo by John Hughel)