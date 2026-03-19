Oregon National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Oregon Army National Guard Sgt. Trey Mickelson takes on the ‘Low Belly Over’ structure during the Obstacle Course event at the 2026 Oregon National Guard Best Warrior Competition, held on March 20 at Camp Rilea Armed Forces Training Center near Warrenton, Oregon, from March 19-21, 2026. The full range of events tested the warriors' physical fitness, land navigation skills, marksmanship, and their ability to handle various battlefield scenarios. These included a physical fitness test, review boards, rifle qualification, a 3-gun competition, an obstacle course, and a 12-mile ruck march. (Oregon National Guard photo by John Hughel)