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    Oregon National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 [Image 32 of 76]

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    Oregon National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026

    WARRENTON, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2026

    Photo by John Hughel 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Oregon Army National Guard Sgt. Trey Mickelson takes on the ‘Low Belly Over’ structure during the Obstacle Course event at the 2026 Oregon National Guard Best Warrior Competition, held on March 20 at Camp Rilea Armed Forces Training Center near Warrenton, Oregon, from March 19-21, 2026. The full range of events tested the warriors' physical fitness, land navigation skills, marksmanship, and their ability to handle various battlefield scenarios. These included a physical fitness test, review boards, rifle qualification, a 3-gun competition, an obstacle course, and a 12-mile ruck march. (Oregon National Guard photo by John Hughel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2026
    Date Posted: 03.22.2026 18:10
    Photo ID: 9578332
    VIRIN: 260320-Z-CH590-2107
    Resolution: 2550x3300
    Size: 2.73 MB
    Location: WARRENTON, OREGON, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Oregon National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 [Image 76 of 76], by John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Oregon National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026
    Oregon National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026
    Oregon National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026
    Oregon National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026
    Oregon National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026
    Oregon National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026
    Oregon National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026
    Oregon National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026
    Oregon National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026
    Oregon National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026
    Oregon National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026
    Oregon National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026
    Oregon National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026
    Oregon National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026
    Oregon National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026
    Oregon National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026
    Oregon National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026
    Oregon National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026
    Oregon National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026
    Oregon National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026
    Oregon National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026
    Oregon National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026
    Oregon National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026
    Oregon National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026
    Oregon National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026
    Oregon National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026
    Oregon National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026
    Oregon National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026
    Oregon National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026
    Oregon National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026
    Oregon National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026
    Oregon National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026
    Oregon National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026
    Oregon National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026
    Oregon National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026
    Oregon National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026
    Oregon National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026
    Oregon National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026
    Oregon National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026
    Oregon National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026
    Oregon National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026
    Oregon National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026
    Oregon National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026
    Oregon National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026
    Oregon National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026
    Oregon National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026
    Oregon National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026
    Oregon National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026
    Oregon National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026
    Oregon National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026
    Oregon National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026
    Oregon National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026
    Oregon National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026
    Oregon National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026
    Oregon National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026
    Oregon National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026
    Oregon National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026
    Oregon National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026
    Oregon National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026
    Oregon National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026
    Oregon National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026
    Oregon National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026
    Oregon National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026
    Oregon National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026
    Oregon National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026
    Oregon National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026
    Oregon National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026
    Oregon National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026
    Oregon National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026
    Oregon National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026
    Oregon National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026
    Oregon National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026
    Oregon National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026
    Oregon National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026
    Oregon National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026
    Oregon National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026

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    U.S. National Guard
    Oregon National Guard
    U.S. Army
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    Best Warrior Competition

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