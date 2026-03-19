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    2-104th Cavalry Regiment Deactivation Ceremony [Image 3 of 26]

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    2-104th Cavalry Regiment Deactivation Ceremony

    PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Oriana White 

    28th Infantry Division

    Soldiers from 2nd Squadron, 104th Cavalry Regiment, 56th Mobile Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division conduct their deactivation ceremony on Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa., March 21, 2026. The 2-104 Cav was deactivated as part of the Army's effort to restructure its warfighting stance. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Oriana White)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2026
    Date Posted: 03.22.2026 10:38
    Photo ID: 9577859
    VIRIN: 260321-A-EH976-2274
    Resolution: 5958x4136
    Size: 3.92 MB
    Location: PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2-104th Cavalry Regiment Deactivation Ceremony [Image 26 of 26], by SFC Oriana White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    2-104th Cavalry Regiment Deactivation Ceremony
    2-104th Cavalry Regiment Deactivation Ceremony
    2-104th Cavalry Regiment Deactivation Ceremony
    2-104th Cavalry Regiment Deactivation Ceremony
    2-104th Cavalry Regiment Deactivation Ceremony
    2-104th Cavalry Regiment Deactivation Ceremony
    2-104th Cavalry Regiment Deactivation Ceremony
    2-104th Cavalry Regiment Deactivation Ceremony
    2-104th Cavalry Regiment Deactivation Ceremony
    2-104th Cavalry Regiment Deactivation Ceremony
    2-104th Cavalry Regiment Deactivation Ceremony
    2-104th Cavalry Regiment Deactivation Ceremony
    2-104th Cavalry Regiment Deactivation Ceremony
    2-104th Cavalry Regiment Deactivation Ceremony
    2-104th Cavalry Regiment Deactivation Ceremony
    2-104th Cavalry Regiment Deactivation Ceremony
    2-104th Cavalry Regiment Deactivation Ceremony
    2-104th Cavalry Regiment Deactivation Ceremony
    2-104th Cavalry Regiment Deactivation Ceremony
    2-104th Cavalry Regiment Deactivation Ceremony
    2-104th Cavalry Regiment Deactivation Ceremony
    2-104th Cavalry Regiment Deactivation Ceremony
    2-104th Cavalry Regiment Deactivation Ceremony
    2-104th Cavalry Regiment Deactivation Ceremony
    2-104th Cavalry Regiment Deactivation Ceremony

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