Soldiers from 2nd Squadron, 104th Cavalry Regiment, 56th Mobile Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division conduct their deactivation ceremony on Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa., March 21, 2026. The 2-104 Cav was deactivated as part of the Army's effort to restructure its warfighting stance. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Oriana White)
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2026 10:38
|Photo ID:
|9577845
|VIRIN:
|260321-A-EH976-8475
|Resolution:
|5715x4011
|Size:
|3.59 MB
|Location:
|PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2-104th Cavalry Regiment Deactivation Ceremony [Image 26 of 26], by SFC Oriana White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.