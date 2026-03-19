2-104th Cavalry Regiment Deactivation Ceremony

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Soldiers from 2nd Squadron, 104th Cavalry Regiment, 56th Mobile Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division conduct their deactivation ceremony on Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa., March 21, 2026. The 2-104 Cav was deactivated as part of the Army's effort to restructure its warfighting stance. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Oriana White)