Musician Second Class Emily Duff, saxophone instrumentalist, performs with the Protocol Jazz Combo.
Members of Navy Band Southwest’s Protocol Jazz Combo performed for students at the California Music Educators Association Southern Border Section Jazz Fest on March 21, 2026. The performance also featured a side-by-side performance with jazz students from Point Loma University.
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2026 22:35
|Photo ID:
|9577637
|VIRIN:
|260321-N-LB807-8241
|Resolution:
|4267x2845
|Size:
|2.96 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Band Southwest’s Protocol Jazz Combo at the 2026 CMEA-SBS Jazz Fest [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Malaysia Billman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.