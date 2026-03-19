Navy Band Southwest’s Protocol Jazz Combo at the 2026 CMEA-SBS Jazz Fest

Members of Navy Band Southwest’s Protocol Jazz Combo performed for students at the California Music Educators Association Southern Border Section Jazz Fest on March 21, 2026. The performance also featured a side-by-side performance with jazz students from Point Loma University.
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2026 22:35
|Photo ID:
|9577633
|VIRIN:
|260321-N-LB807-9985
|Resolution:
|4267x2845
|Size:
|2.28 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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