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    Navy Band Southwest’s Protocol Jazz Combo at the 2026 CMEA-SBS Jazz Fest [Image 1 of 5]

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    Navy Band Southwest’s Protocol Jazz Combo at the 2026 CMEA-SBS Jazz Fest

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Malaysia Billman 

    Navy Band Southwest

    Members of Navy Band Southwest’s Protocol Jazz Combo performed for students at the California Music Educators Association Southern Border Section Jazz Fest on March 21, 2026. The performance also featured a side-by-side performance with jazz students from Point Loma University.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2026
    Date Posted: 03.21.2026 22:35
    Photo ID: 9577636
    VIRIN: 260321-N-LB807-1685
    Resolution: 4267x2845
    Size: 2.59 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Navy Band Southwest’s Protocol Jazz Combo at the 2026 CMEA-SBS Jazz Fest [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Malaysia Billman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Navy Band Southwest’s Protocol Jazz Combo at the 2026 CMEA-SBS Jazz Fest
    Navy Band Southwest’s Protocol Jazz Combo at the 2026 CMEA-SBS Jazz Fest
    Navy Band Southwest’s Protocol Jazz Combo at the 2026 CMEA-SBS Jazz Fest
    Navy Band Southwest’s Protocol Jazz Combo at the 2026 CMEA-SBS Jazz Fest
    Navy Band Southwest’s Protocol Jazz Combo at the 2026 CMEA-SBS Jazz Fest

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    CNRSW
    Navy Band Southwest
    navy music

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