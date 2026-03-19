Date Taken: 03.21.2026 Date Posted: 03.21.2026 22:35 Photo ID: 9577634 VIRIN: 260321-N-LB807-2570 Resolution: 4267x2845 Size: 2.64 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

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This work, Navy Band Southwest’s Protocol Jazz Combo at the 2026 CMEA-SBS Jazz Fest [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Malaysia Billman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.