Luke Days 2026 Military Working Dog Demonstration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force MWDTech Sgt. Enzo, 56th Security Forces Squadron military working dog,bites into Staff Sgt. Henry Pearson, 56th SFS military working dog handler, as he tries to escape during the Luke Days 2026 airshow, March 22, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Luke Days 2026 showcases the platforms and people that form the backbone of American airpower, reinforcing the nation’s ability to deter and, when necessary, defeat threats to national safety. The airpower shaping today’s fight is built long before aircraft deploy overseas. The West Valley community enables the training environment that allows Luke Air Force Base to generate combat-ready Airmen everyday. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Adrian Borunda)