Luke Days 2026 Military Working Dog Demonstration

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U.S. Air Force MWD Enzo, 56th Security Forces Squadron military working dog, awaits his command from Staff Sgt. Russell Postmus, 56th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, during the Luke Days 2026 airshow, March 22, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Events like Luke Days 2026 provide insight into the training, preparation and teamwork that enable the joint force to respond quickly and effectively when needed. anytime and anywhere. The partnership between Luke AFB and the West Valley helps produce the combat capability supporting operations today. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Adrian Borunda)