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    Luke Days 2026 Military Working Dog Demonstration [Image 3 of 5]

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    Luke Days 2026 Military Working Dog Demonstration

    PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Adrian Borunda 

    56th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force MWD Enzo, 56th Security Forces Squadron military working dog, charges Staff Sgt. Henry Pearson, 56th SFS military working dog handler, as he struggles with Staff Sgt. Russell Postmus, 56th SFS MWD handler, during the Luke Days 2026 airshow, March 22, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. By bringing military aviation to the public, Luke Days 2026 gives attendees an inside look at the readiness, discipline and coordination required to sustain combat capability. The partnership between Luke AFB and the West Valley helps produce the combat capability supporting operations today. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Adrian Borunda)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2026
    Date Posted: 03.21.2026 18:36
    Photo ID: 9577479
    VIRIN: 260321-Z-CZ735-1010
    Resolution: 5030x3354
    Size: 2.91 MB
    Location: PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Luke Days 2026 Military Working Dog Demonstration [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Adrian Borunda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Luke Days 2026 Military Working Dog Demonstration
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    Luke Days 2026 Military Working Dog Demonstration
    Luke Days 2026 Military Working Dog Demonstration
    Luke Days 2026 Military Working Dog Demonstration

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