Luke Days 2026 Military Working Dog Demonstration

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U.S. Air Force MWD Enzo, 56th Security Forces Squadron military working dog, charges Staff Sgt. Henry Pearson, 56th SFS military working dog handler, as he struggles with Staff Sgt. Russell Postmus, 56th SFS MWD handler, during the Luke Days 2026 airshow, March 22, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. By bringing military aviation to the public, Luke Days 2026 gives attendees an inside look at the readiness, discipline and coordination required to sustain combat capability. The partnership between Luke AFB and the West Valley helps produce the combat capability supporting operations today. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Adrian Borunda)