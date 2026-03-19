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    Luke Days 2026 Military Working Dog Demonstration [Image 4 of 5]

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    Luke Days 2026 Military Working Dog Demonstration

    PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Adrian Borunda 

    56th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force MWDTech Sgt. Enzo, 56th Security Forces Squadron military working dog,bites into Staff Sgt. Henry Pearson, 56th SFS military working dog handler,during the Luke Days 2026 airshow, March 22, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Luke Days 2026 showcases the platforms and people that form the backbone of American airpower, reinforcing the nation’s ability to deter and, when necessary, defeat threats to national safety. Behind every aircraft generated and every pilot trained at Luke is a community that enables the mission. The partnership between Luke AFB and the West Valley helps produce the combat capability supporting operations today. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Adrian Borunda)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2026
    Date Posted: 03.21.2026 18:36
    Photo ID: 9577481
    VIRIN: 260321-Z-CZ735-1016
    Resolution: 5028x3352
    Size: 2.83 MB
    Location: PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Luke Days 2026 Military Working Dog Demonstration [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Adrian Borunda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Luke Days 2026 Military Working Dog Demonstration
    Luke Days 2026 Military Working Dog Demonstration
    Luke Days 2026 Military Working Dog Demonstration
    Luke Days 2026 Military Working Dog Demonstration
    Luke Days 2026 Military Working Dog Demonstration

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