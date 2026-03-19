Luke Days 2026 Military Working Dog Demonstration

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U.S. Air Force MWDTech Sgt. Enzo, 56th Security Forces Squadron military working dog,bites into Staff Sgt. Henry Pearson, 56th SFS military working dog handler,during the Luke Days 2026 airshow, March 22, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Luke Days 2026 showcases the platforms and people that form the backbone of American airpower, reinforcing the nation’s ability to deter and, when necessary, defeat threats to national safety. Behind every aircraft generated and every pilot trained at Luke is a community that enables the mission. The partnership between Luke AFB and the West Valley helps produce the combat capability supporting operations today. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Adrian Borunda)