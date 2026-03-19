627th Force Support Squadron hosts Team McChord Deployment Fair

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A Military One Source booth sits at a Deployment Fair at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, March 19, 2026. Organized by the 627th Force Support Squadron’s Military and Family Readiness team, the event gathered several on- and off- base agencies together in one place to provide critical resources directly to Airmen and their families. The event included not only Military One Source, but the United Service Organization (USO), the Exceptional Family Member Program, Blue Star Families, local Chaplains, School and Housing Liaisons, the Red Cross, and more. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Blake Gonzales)