627th Force Support Squadron hosts Team McChord Deployment Fair

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A booth promoting the Exceptional Family Member Program sits at a Deployment Fair at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, March 19, 2026. Organized by the 627th Force Support Squadron’s Military and Family Readiness team, the event gathered several on- and off- base agencies together in one place to provide critical resources directly to Airmen and their families. The event included not only the EFMP, but the United Service Organization (USO), Military One Source, Blue Star Families, local Chaplains, School and Housing Liaisons, the Red Cross, and more. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Blake Gonzales)