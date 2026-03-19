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    627th Force Support Squadron hosts Team McChord Deployment Fair [Image 1 of 5]

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    627th Force Support Squadron hosts Team McChord Deployment Fair

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Blake Gonzales 

    62nd Airlift Wing

    A sign advertising a Team McChord Deployment Fair sits at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, March 19, 2026. Organized by the 627th Force Support Squadron’s Military and Family Readiness team, the event gathered several on- and off- base agencies together in one place to provide critical resources directly to Airmen and their families. The event sought to strengthen readiness by informing Airmen of the programs and resources available to them, while ensuring they feel prepared and supported before, during and after a deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Blake Gonzales)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2026
    Date Posted: 03.21.2026 14:33
    Photo ID: 9577301
    VIRIN: 260319-F-FZ485-1001
    Resolution: 3024x2016
    Size: 646.01 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 627th Force Support Squadron hosts Team McChord Deployment Fair [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Blake Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    627th Force Support Squadron hosts Team McChord Deployment Fair
    627th Force Support Squadron hosts Team McChord Deployment Fair
    627th Force Support Squadron hosts Team McChord Deployment Fair
    627th Force Support Squadron hosts Team McChord Deployment Fair
    627th Force Support Squadron hosts Team McChord Deployment Fair

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    Deployment Fair
    62d Airlift Wing
    627 ABG
    Military and Family Readiness
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