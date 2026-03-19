627th Force Support Squadron hosts Team McChord Deployment Fair

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A sign advertising a Team McChord Deployment Fair sits at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, March 19, 2026. Organized by the 627th Force Support Squadron’s Military and Family Readiness team, the event gathered several on- and off- base agencies together in one place to provide critical resources directly to Airmen and their families. The event sought to strengthen readiness by informing Airmen of the programs and resources available to them, while ensuring they feel prepared and supported before, during and after a deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Blake Gonzales)