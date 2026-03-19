627th Force Support Squadron hosts Team McChord Deployment Fair

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Diana Burr, 627th Force Support Squadron Military and Family Readiness community readiness consultant, provides resources to a military spouse during a Deployment Fair at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, March 19, 2026. The event gathered several on- and off- base agencies together in one place to provide critical resources directly to Airmen and their families. The event sought to strengthen readiness by informing Airmen of the programs and resources available to them, while ensuring they feel prepared and supported before, during and after a deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Blake Gonzales)