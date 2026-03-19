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    Hawaii Army National Guard assists residents in evacuation [Image 7 of 25]

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    Hawaii Army National Guard assists residents in evacuation

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Andrew Jackson 

    State of Hawaii, Department of Defense, Public Affairs Office

    embers of the Hawaii National Guard assist in the evacuation of the north shore of Oahu during the second Kona Low storm in two weeks. The Hawaii National Guard used their LMTVs the transport the residents. Stranded residents were picked up at a Red Cross gathering point at Waialua High School then transported to a shelter location at Lieleihua High school. (US Military photo by Retired MSGT Andrew Lee Jackson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2026
    Date Posted: 03.21.2026 01:31
    Photo ID: 9577094
    VIRIN: 260320-Z-IX631-1008
    Resolution: 7952x5304
    Size: 10.29 MB
    Location: HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Hawaii Army National Guard assists residents in evacuation [Image 25 of 25], by MSgt Andrew Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Hawaii Army National Guard assists residents in evacuation
    Hawaii Army National Guard assists residents in evacuation
    Hawaii Army National Guard assists residents in evacuation
    Hawaii Army National Guard assists residents in evacuation
    Hawaii Army National Guard assists residents in evacuation
    Hawaii Army National Guard assists residents in evacuation
    Hawaii Army National Guard assists residents in evacuation
    Hawaii Army National Guard assists residents in evacuation
    Hawaii Army National Guard assists residents in evacuation
    Hawaii Army National Guard assists residents in evacuation
    Hawaii Army National Guard assists residents in evacuation
    Hawaii Army National Guard assists residents in evacuation
    Hawaii Army National Guard assists residents in evacuation
    Hawaii Army National Guard assists residents in evacuation
    Hawaii Army National Guard assists residents in evacuation
    Hawaii Army National Guard assists residents in evacuation
    Hawaii Army National Guard assists residents in evacuation
    Hawaii Army National Guard assists residents in evacuation
    Hawaii Army National Guard assists residents in evacuation
    Hawaii Army National Guard assists residents in evacuation
    Hawaii Army National Guard assists residents in evacuation
    Hawaii Army National Guard assists residents in evacuation
    Hawaii Army National Guard assists residents in evacuation
    Hawaii Army National Guard assists residents in evacuation

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