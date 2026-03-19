embers of the Hawaii National Guard assist in the evacuation of the north shore of Oahu during the second Kona Low storm in two weeks. The Hawaii National Guard used their LMTVs the transport the residents. Stranded residents were picked up at a Red Cross gathering point at Waialua High School then transported to a shelter location at Lieleihua High school. (US Military photo by Retired MSGT Andrew Lee Jackson)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2026 01:31
|Photo ID:
|9577086
|VIRIN:
|260320-Z-IX631-1017
|Resolution:
|7952x5304
|Size:
|9.45 MB
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hawaii Army National Guard assists residents in evacuation [Image 25 of 25], by MSgt Andrew Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.