Hawaii Army National Guard assists residents in evacuation

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embers of the Hawaii National Guard assist in the evacuation of the north shore of Oahu during the second Kona Low storm in two weeks. The Hawaii National Guard used their LMTVs the transport the residents. Stranded residents were picked up at a Red Cross gathering point at Waialua High School then transported to a shelter location at Lieleihua High school. (US Military photo by Retired MSGT Andrew Lee Jackson)