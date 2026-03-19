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    Blue Ridge transits San Bernardino Strait [Image 4 of 5]

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    Blue Ridge transits San Bernardino Strait

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    03.12.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Michael Lieberknecht 

    USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19)

    Lt. j.g. Jason Hainze stands junior officer of the deck watch aboard U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) while transiting the San Bernardino Strait, March 13, 2026. Blue Ridge and embarked U.S. 7th Fleet staff conduct regular Indo-Pacific patrols to deter aggression, strengthen alliances and partnerships, and advance future warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Andres Fonts)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2026
    Date Posted: 03.20.2026 22:29
    Photo ID: 9576947
    VIRIN: 260313-N-XP216-1172
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 3.27 MB
    Location: U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Blue Ridge transits San Bernardino Strait [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Michael Lieberknecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    LCC-19
    USS Blue Ridge
    U.S. Navy
    Flagship

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