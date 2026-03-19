Blue Ridge and HSC 12

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Naval Aircrewman (Helicopter) 3rd Class Davis Callaham applies grease to rotor bearings on an MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12, prior to flight operations aboard U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) in the Sibuyan Sea, March 13, 2026. Blue Ridge and embarked U.S. 7th Fleet staff conduct regular Indo-Pacific patrols to deter aggression, strengthen alliances and partnerships, and advance future warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Damian Cook)