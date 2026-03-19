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    Blue Ridge and HSC 12 [Image 1 of 5]

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    Blue Ridge and HSC 12

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    03.12.2026

    Photo by Seaman Damian Cook 

    USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19)

    Naval Aircrewman (Helicopter) 3rd Class Davis Callaham applies grease to rotor bearings on an MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12, prior to flight operations aboard U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) in the Sibuyan Sea, March 13, 2026. Blue Ridge and embarked U.S. 7th Fleet staff conduct regular Indo-Pacific patrols to deter aggression, strengthen alliances and partnerships, and advance future warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Damian Cook)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2026
    Date Posted: 03.20.2026 22:29
    Photo ID: 9576961
    VIRIN: 260313-N-TU814-1058
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 2.84 MB
    Location: U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Blue Ridge and HSC 12 [Image 5 of 5], by SN Damian Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    LCC-19
    USS Blue Ridge
    U.S. Navy
    Flagship

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