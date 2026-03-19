Blue Ridge transits San Bernardino Strait

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Ensign Chester Rebensky stands conning officer watch in the bridge aboard U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) while transiting the San Bernardino Strait, March 13, 2026. Blue Ridge and embarked U.S. 7th Fleet staff conduct regular Indo-Pacific patrols to deter aggression, strengthen alliances and partnerships, and advance future warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Andres Fonts)