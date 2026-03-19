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    Blue Ridge Watch Standers [Image 5 of 5]

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    Blue Ridge Watch Standers

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    03.12.2026

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Zachary Del Rio 

    USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19)

    Electronics Technician 2nd Class Christian Farris uses a remote-control display unit to approve the ship’s global positioning system aboard U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) in the Sibuyan Sea, March 13, 2026. Blue Ridge and embarked U.S. 7th Fleet staff conduct regular Indo-Pacific patrols to deter aggression, strengthen alliances and partnerships, and advance future warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Zachary Del Rio)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2026
    Date Posted: 03.20.2026 22:29
    Photo ID: 9576960
    VIRIN: 260313-N-ZD626-1081
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 1.12 MB
    Location: U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Blue Ridge Watch Standers [Image 5 of 5], by SA Zachary Del Rio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    LCC-19
    USS Blue Ridge
    U.S. Navy
    Flagship

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