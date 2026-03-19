Blue Ridge Watch Standers

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Electronics Technician 2nd Class Christian Farris uses a remote-control display unit to approve the ship’s global positioning system aboard U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) in the Sibuyan Sea, March 13, 2026. Blue Ridge and embarked U.S. 7th Fleet staff conduct regular Indo-Pacific patrols to deter aggression, strengthen alliances and partnerships, and advance future warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Zachary Del Rio)