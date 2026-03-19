U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Caleb Seibak, a fuels operator assigned to the 366th Logistics Readiness Squadron, assists U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Joel Ayalacasco, a UH-1Y Venom crew chief with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 367, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, with fueling a UH-1Y Venom at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Feb. 11, 2026. The Marine Corps was at MHAFB to utilize facilities on base and the Saylor Creek training range to accomplish a Deployment for Training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Grace Turpin)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2026 17:05
|Photo ID:
|9576674
|VIRIN:
|260205-F-PO088-1198
|Resolution:
|5679x3778
|Size:
|2.59 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Force and Marine Corps Joint Operations [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Grace Turpin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.