Air Force and Marine Corps Joint Operations

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U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Caleb Seibak, a fuels operator assigned to the 366th Logistics Readiness Squadron, assists U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Joel Ayalacasco, a UH-1Y Venom crew chief with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 367, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, with fueling a UH-1Y Venom at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Feb. 11, 2026. The Marine Corps was at MHAFB to utilize facilities on base and the Saylor Creek training range to accomplish a Deployment for Training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Grace Turpin)