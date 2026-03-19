Air Force and Marine Corps Joint Operations

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Jack Cleary, an AH-1Z Viper pilot with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 367, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, explains the cockpit of an UH-1Y Venom to firefighters assigned to 366th Civil Engineering Squadron at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Feb. 11, 2026. Firefighters toured the U.S. Marine Corps helicopters during an immersion at Mountain Home Air Force Base, building interoperability and improving emergency response effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Grace Turpin)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2026 17:05
|Photo ID:
|9576667
|VIRIN:
|260204-F-PO088-1095
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.48 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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