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    Air Force and Marine Corps Joint Operations [Image 2 of 8]

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    Air Force and Marine Corps Joint Operations

    UNITED STATES

    02.04.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Grace Turpin 

    366th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Matthew Taylor, aircraft ordnance technician with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 367, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, explains a LAU-69F/A Rocket Launcher to firefighters assigned to 366th Civil Engineering Squadron at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Feb. 11, 2026. Firefighters toured the U.S. Marine Corps helicopters during an immersion at Mountain Home Air Force Base, building interoperability and improving emergency response capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Grace Turpin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2026
    Date Posted: 03.20.2026 17:05
    Photo ID: 9576665
    VIRIN: 260204-F-PO088-1061
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.71 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Air Force and Marine Corps Joint Operations [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Grace Turpin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Air Force and Marine Corps Joint Operations
    Air Force and Marine Corps Joint Operations
    Air Force and Marine Corps Joint Operations
    Air Force and Marine Corps Joint Operations
    Air Force and Marine Corps Joint Operations
    Air Force and Marine Corps Joint Operations
    Air Force and Marine Corps Joint Operations
    Air Force and Marine Corps Joint Operations

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