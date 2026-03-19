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    Air Force and Marine Corps Joint Operations [Image 7 of 8]

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    Air Force and Marine Corps Joint Operations

    UNITED STATES

    02.04.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Grace Turpin 

    366th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Matthew Calloway, the fire assistant chief of training assigned to the 366th Civil Engineering Squadron, shakes hands with U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. B.L. Rangel with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 367, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Feb. 11, 2026. As part of a Deployment for Training at MHAFB and the Saylor Creek training range, U.S. Marine Corps units supported a firefighter immersion to improve joint emergency response capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Grace Turpin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2026
    Date Posted: 03.20.2026 17:05
    Photo ID: 9576673
    VIRIN: 260204-F-PO088-1158
    Resolution: 4724x3143
    Size: 2.02 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Air Force and Marine Corps Joint Operations [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Grace Turpin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Air Force and Marine Corps Joint Operations
    Air Force and Marine Corps Joint Operations
    Air Force and Marine Corps Joint Operations
    Air Force and Marine Corps Joint Operations
    Air Force and Marine Corps Joint Operations
    Air Force and Marine Corps Joint Operations
    Air Force and Marine Corps Joint Operations
    Air Force and Marine Corps Joint Operations

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