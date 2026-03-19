Air Force and Marine Corps Joint Operations

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U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Matthew Calloway, the fire assistant chief of training assigned to the 366th Civil Engineering Squadron, shakes hands with U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. B.L. Rangel with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 367, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Feb. 11, 2026. As part of a Deployment for Training at MHAFB and the Saylor Creek training range, U.S. Marine Corps units supported a firefighter immersion to improve joint emergency response capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Grace Turpin)