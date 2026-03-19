Columbian military members train with Army Rangers on Camp Rudder at Eglin AFB, FL on Mar. 19, 2026. The Columbian military and the United States military have had a long standing relationship and have training exercises often ranging from live fire to basic military tactics. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Luke Steward)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2026 13:33
|Photo ID:
|9576168
|VIRIN:
|260318-A-SZ237-7153
|Resolution:
|5088x3392
|Size:
|4.2 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Colombian military Visits 6th Ranger training battalion [Image 11 of 11], by SGT Luke Steward, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.