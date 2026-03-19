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    Colombian military Visits 6th Ranger training battalion [Image 10 of 11]

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    Colombian military Visits 6th Ranger training battalion

    UNITED STATES

    03.18.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Luke Steward 

    7th Special Forces Group (Airborne)

    Columbian military members train with Army Rangers on Camp Rudder at Eglin AFB, FL on Mar. 19, 2026. The Columbian military and the United States military have had a long standing relationship and have training exercises often ranging from live fire to basic military tactics. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Luke Steward)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2026
    Date Posted: 03.20.2026 13:33
    Photo ID: 9576166
    VIRIN: 260318-A-SZ237-8407
    Resolution: 5088x3392
    Size: 4.42 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Colombian military Visits 6th Ranger training battalion [Image 11 of 11], by SGT Luke Steward, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Colombian military Visits 6th Ranger training battalion
    Colombian military Visits 6th Ranger training battalion
    Colombian military Visits 6th Ranger training battalion
    Colombian military Visits 6th Ranger training battalion
    Colombian military Visits 6th Ranger training battalion
    Colombian military Visits 6th Ranger training battalion
    Colombian military Visits 6th Ranger training battalion
    Colombian military Visits 6th Ranger training battalion
    Colombian military Visits 6th Ranger training battalion
    Colombian military Visits 6th Ranger training battalion
    Colombian military Visits 6th Ranger training battalion

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