Colombian military Visits 6th Ranger training battalion

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Columbian military members train with Army Rangers on Camp Rudder at Eglin AFB, FL on Mar. 19, 2026. The Columbian military and the United States military have had a long standing relationship and have training exercises often ranging from live fire to basic military tactics. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Luke Steward)