NJNG supports Operation Vigilant Relief, Hurricane Katrina

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers with the 3rd Battalion, 112th Field Artillery Regiment, New Jersey Army National Guard, board a KC-135E Stratotanker with the 108th Air Refueling Wing, New Jersey Air National Guard, at McGuire Air Force Base, New Jersey, Sept. 7, 2005. The Soldiers will be airlifted to Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base New Orleans Belle Chasse, Louisiana, in support of Operation Vigilant Relief, Hurricane Katrina. The Citizen-Soldiers will provide disaster relief and clean-up operations in support of Operation Vigilant Relief, Hurricane Katrina. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Mark C. Olsen)