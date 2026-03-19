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    NJNG supports Operation Vigilant Relief, Hurricane Katrina [Image 4 of 8]

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    NJNG supports Operation Vigilant Relief, Hurricane Katrina

    MCGUIRE AIR FORCE BASE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2005

    Photo by Mark Olsen  

    New Jersey National Guard   

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgts. Jeff Redrup, left, 108th Air Refueling Wing, and Pedro Rodriguez, 177th Fighter Wing, New Jersey Air National Guard, palatize water at McGuire Air Force Base, New Jersey, Sept. 7, 2005. The water will be airlifted by the 108th to Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base New Orleans at Belle Chasse, Louisiana, in support of Operation Vigilant Relief, Hurricane Katrina. New Jersey citizens, corporations and private organizations donated 3.5 million 16-ounce bottles of water for their neighbors in New Orleans. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Mark C. Olsen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2005
    Date Posted: 03.20.2026 09:50
    Photo ID: 9575605
    VIRIN: 050907-Z-AL508-1043
    Resolution: 3504x2336
    Size: 3.46 MB
    Location: MCGUIRE AIR FORCE BASE, NEW JERSEY, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NJNG supports Operation Vigilant Relief, Hurricane Katrina [Image 8 of 8], by Mark Olsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    NJNG supports Operation Vigilant Relief, Hurricane Katrina
    NJNG supports Operation Vigilant Relief, Hurricane Katrina
    NJNG supports Operation Vigilant Relief, Hurricane Katrina
    NJNG supports Operation Vigilant Relief, Hurricane Katrina
    NJNG supports Operation Vigilant Relief, Hurricane Katrina
    NJNG supports Operation Vigilant Relief, Hurricane Katrina
    NJNG supports Operation Vigilant Relief, Hurricane Katrina
    NJNG supports Operation Vigilant Relief, Hurricane Katrina

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    Hurricane Katrina
    Humanitarian Mission
    Joint Operations
    New Jersey National Guard
    Always Ready Always There
    Operation Vigilant Relief

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