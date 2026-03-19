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    NJNG supports Operation Vigilant Relief, Hurricane Katrina [Image 7 of 8]

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    NJNG supports Operation Vigilant Relief, Hurricane Katrina

    MCGUIRE AIR FORCE BASE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2005

    Photo by Mark Olsen  

    New Jersey National Guard   

    U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 108th Air Refueling Wing, New Jersey Air National Guard, load meals, ready to eat on a 108th KC-135E Stratotanker at McGuire Air Force Base, New Jersey, Sept. 7, 2005. The meals will accompany U.S. Army Soldiers with the 3rd Battalion, 112th Field Artillery Regiment, New Jersey Army National Guard, to Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base New Orleans, Belle Chasse, Louisiana, in support of Operation Vigilant Relief, Hurricane Katrina. The Citizen-Soldiers will provide disaster relief and clean-up operations in support of Operation Vigilant Relief, Hurricane Katrina. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Mark C. Olsen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2005
    Date Posted: 03.20.2026 09:50
    Photo ID: 9575608
    VIRIN: 050907-Z-AL508-1081
    Resolution: 3504x2336
    Size: 2.25 MB
    Location: MCGUIRE AIR FORCE BASE, NEW JERSEY, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NJNG supports Operation Vigilant Relief, Hurricane Katrina [Image 8 of 8], by Mark Olsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    NJNG supports Operation Vigilant Relief, Hurricane Katrina
    NJNG supports Operation Vigilant Relief, Hurricane Katrina
    NJNG supports Operation Vigilant Relief, Hurricane Katrina
    NJNG supports Operation Vigilant Relief, Hurricane Katrina
    NJNG supports Operation Vigilant Relief, Hurricane Katrina
    NJNG supports Operation Vigilant Relief, Hurricane Katrina
    NJNG supports Operation Vigilant Relief, Hurricane Katrina
    NJNG supports Operation Vigilant Relief, Hurricane Katrina

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    TAGS

    Hurricane Katrina
    Humanitarian Mission
    Joint Operations
    New Jersey National Guard
    Always Ready Always There
    Operation Vigilant Relief

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