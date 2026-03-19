NJNG supports Operation Vigilant Relief, Hurricane Katrina

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U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 108th Air Refueling Wing, New Jersey Air National Guard, load meals, ready to eat on a 108th KC-135E Stratotanker at McGuire Air Force Base, New Jersey, Sept. 7, 2005. The meals will accompany U.S. Army Soldiers with the 3rd Battalion, 112th Field Artillery Regiment, New Jersey Army National Guard, to Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base New Orleans, Belle Chasse, Louisiana, in support of Operation Vigilant Relief, Hurricane Katrina. The Citizen-Soldiers will provide disaster relief and clean-up operations in support of Operation Vigilant Relief, Hurricane Katrina. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Mark C. Olsen)