NJNG supports Operation Vigilant Relief, Hurricane Katrina

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U.S. Air Force Master Sgts. Jeff Redrup, left, 108th Air Refueling Wing, and Pedro Rodriguez, 177th Fighter Wing, New Jersey Air National Guard, palatize water at McGuire Air Force Base, New Jersey, Sept. 7, 2005. The water will be airlifted by the 108th to Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base New Orleans at Belle Chasse, Louisiana, in support of Operation Vigilant Relief, Hurricane Katrina. New Jersey citizens, corporations and private organizations donated 3.5 million 16-ounce bottles of water for their neighbors in New Orleans. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Mark C. Olsen)