Hanuman Guardian | US - Royal Thai Army Civil Affairs Teams Visit Lop Buri Police Department

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The Mueang Lop Buri Police Station where U.S. Army Soldiers from 492nd Civil Affairs Battalion receive an informational brief about the community and police responsibilities during Hanuman Guardian in Lopburi, Thailand on March 18, 2026. Civil affairs soldiers work with local governments around the world to protect civilians and reduce the root causes of instability. This session helped U.S. forces build a relationship with the local Lopburi government, understand their policing capabilities, and identify ways to enhance the U.S. - Thai partnership.



Hanuman Guardian is a bilateral training exercise between the U.S. Army and the Royal Thai Army in the Kingdom of Thailand. Now in its 17th year, the exercise enhances readiness through realistic training while reinforcing the enduring U.S.–Thailand alliance, one of America’s oldest partnerships, dating back to 1833, and a shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Tamie Norris)