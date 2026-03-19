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    Hanuman Guardian | US - Royal Thai Army Civil Affairs Teams Visit Lop Buri Police Department [Image 4 of 4]

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    Hanuman Guardian | US - Royal Thai Army Civil Affairs Teams Visit Lop Buri Police Department

    LOP BURI, THAILAND

    03.17.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tamie Norris 

    205th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army Soldiers from 492nd Civil Affairs Battalion take notes during an informational briefing hosted by the Mueang Lop Buri Police Department during Hanuman Guardian in Lopburi, Thailand on March 18, 2026. Civil affairs soldiers work with local governments around the world to protect civilians and reduce the root causes of instability. This session helped our forces build a relationship with the local Lopburi government, understand their policing capabilities, and identify ways to enhance their partnership.

    Hanuman Guardian is a bilateral training exercise between the U.S. Army and the Royal Thai Army in the Kingdom of Thailand. Now in its 17th year, the exercise enhances readiness through realistic training while reinforcing the enduring U.S.–Thailand alliance, one of America’s oldest partnerships, dating back to 1833, and a shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Tamie Norris)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2026
    Date Posted: 03.20.2026 04:35
    Photo ID: 9575224
    VIRIN: 260317-A-KJ355-8312
    Resolution: 5588x3876
    Size: 2.36 MB
    Location: LOP BURI, TH
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Hanuman Guardian | US - Royal Thai Army Civil Affairs Teams Visit Lop Buri Police Department [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Tamie Norris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Hanuman Guardian | US - Royal Thai Army Civil Affairs Teams Visit Lop Buri Police Department
    Hanuman Guardian | US - Royal Thai Army Civil Affairs Teams Visit Lop Buri Police Department
    Hanuman Guardian | US - Royal Thai Army Civil Affairs Teams Visit Lop Buri Police Department
    Hanuman Guardian | US - Royal Thai Army Civil Affairs Teams Visit Lop Buri Police Department

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